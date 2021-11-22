Revealed! Zain Imam opens up on whether he is joining Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card

MUMBAI: There are rumours doing the rounds that Zain Imam may enter Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card. The actor, who was last seen in Ek Brahm...Sarvagun Sampanna, denies the rumour.

"I don't even watch the show, why will I enter as a wild card contestant " he says. "If I want to do the show, I will be a part of it from the first day. The makers of Bigg Boss have been approaching me for three years now, but I have not thought about whether I want to participate in it. I believe in keeping a low profile and the show is anything but that. I am not ready right now to create content on Bigg Boss and get into fights and drama. If in the future, I feel comfortable, I will accept it," he adds.

The hunk has been on a self-imposed break from television since two years. He was part of a music video and did a web show in the last few months. He says, "I continue to get offers for television shows but it was getting monotonous. So I decided to take a break and introspect. I have been wanting to do different things and venture into other zones. I would like to focus on web, films or create good content. I was not able to do this when I was continously doing TV."

Credits: TOI