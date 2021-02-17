Revealing details about marriage was not a publicity stunt by Rubina: Abhinav Shukla

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 14 contestant Abhinav Shukla has stated that Rubina Dilaik, didn't reveal details about their personal life on the show for publicity.

The actor was evicted last week. During the course of the season, much had been revealed about his marriage, and how he and Rubina were on the verge of divorce before entering the show.

He said, "We were very clear that the task wherein Rubina and I shared secrets about our life was not about moving ahead in the game or for publicity. It was an opportunity to tell the audience what we were hiding inside our hearts. We were part o a such a big show where you can’t hide anything, no emotion of yours gets unnoticed, there was no privacy from day one."

He added, "When we signed the show we knew that everything is going to become public. And back then we were hiding a secret in our hearts and by baring it all we felt light. It was not done for publicity. The best thing about doing Bigg Boss is we came out stronger as a couple and our relationship has become strong. All thanks to Bigg Boss."

Credits: Hindustan Times