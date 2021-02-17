News

Revealing details about marriage was not a publicity stunt by Rubina: Abhinav Shukla

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Feb 2021 04:15 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 14 contestant Abhinav Shukla has stated that Rubina Dilaik, didn't reveal details about their personal life on the show for publicity.

The actor was evicted last week. During the course of the season, much had been revealed about his marriage, and how he and Rubina were on the verge of divorce before entering the show.

He said, "We were very clear that the task wherein Rubina and I shared secrets about our life was not about moving ahead in the game or for publicity. It was an opportunity to tell the audience what we were hiding inside our hearts. We were part o a such a big show where you can’t hide anything, no emotion of yours gets unnoticed, there was no privacy from day one."

He added, "When we signed the show we knew that everything is going to become public. And back then we were hiding a secret in our hearts and by baring it all we felt light. It was not done for publicity. The best thing about doing Bigg Boss is we came out stronger as a couple and our relationship has become strong. All thanks to Bigg Boss."

Credits: Hindustan Times

Tags Colors Bigg Boss 14 Rubina Dilaik Abhinav Shukla Aly Goni Rahul Vaidya Nikki Tamboli Rakhi Sawant Arshi Khan TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See