Revelation! There should be some strict rules set for contestants like Abhishek Kumar: Kamya Punjabi

Kamya, in an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar mentioned about her take on the Bigg Boss house and the contestants of the 17th season.
Kamya Punjabi

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss is one of the most controversial shows on television. The show has many celebrities who have been a part of the show and one of them is Kamya Punjabi. She follows the show religiously and does not shy away from putting out her thoughts on her social media handle.

Kamya, in an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar mentioned about her take on the Bigg Boss house and the contestants of the 17th season. She said, “There are many contestants who are a part of the show and all are playing their game well. Abhishek Kumar is aggressive and the way he is loud and comes right on the face is provocative and there should be some strict rules set for such contestants. I think Salman Khan, in this season is explaining things very nicely. 

Also Read: Bigg Boss Season 17: OMG! Abhishek Kumar and Vicky Jain have a major showdown

Nobody would dare to behave like this even after two or three times of explaining and still the same thing is happening. Salman Khan has not yet come into his element according to me.”

When asked about Khanzaadi, Kamya averred, “I think in this house there is give and take. While some people go more wrong, some go less wrong, but people do falter in this game. Khanzaadi made a very low standard comment by saying that girls will not play. She could also say that only girls will play at the time when Aishwarya (Sharma) commented that Chintu (Samarth Jurel) touched her accidentally.” 

Also Read:Bigg Boss 17 : Rinku Dhawan had a heated argument with Khanzaadi, she wanted to break her face

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below!

