Review- Ali Baba: Dastan-E-Kabul is an ‘Okay’ attempt at creating fantasy Magic!

MUMBAI : Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul is an Indian fantasy television series based on Ali Baba from Arabian Nights. Sheezan Mohammed Khan, Tunisha Sharma, Kartik Jayaram, and Sayantani Ghosh star in this film produced by Alind Srivastava and Nissar Parvez under Peninsula Pictures.

The premise of the show is simple, and till now the story that we have been told is that In the Mamuli Gali of Kabul, Ali Baba lives with five orphans, Gulrez, Himaad, Poya, Nafi, and Alifi. Despite being poor, Ali Baba is a very good person at heart who is unaware of his destiny and talent. He always gets flashbacks of his childhood when his father Mustafa trapped all 40 thieves in a stone grave until the moon was secured in the sky.

Furthermore, he prevents the evil leadership of Iblis from being fulfilled but is killed by Iblis in the process. A prophecy made by Mustafa in the final moments of his life predicts that Ali will be a greater sorcerer than him and will protect the people of Kabul and write the Dastaan-E-Kabul book.

The premise and the storyline look promising, and even the star cast is lined up thoughtfully. The lead of the show playing the titular character of Ali Baba is Sheezan Mohammed Khan, who is a popular star on social media and was last seen in shows like "Prithvi Vallabh and "Pavitra Bharose Ka Safar." He looks the part but sometimes comes off as too narcissistic. There are moments when he does shine through.

Tunisha Sharma, who plays the role of Shehzaadi, does not get her shining moments or scenes yet, but the chemistry between the two is what gives you future hope for the series.

Talking about the VFX and the graphics of the show It's not terrible, but that does not mean it's great. We have seen it happen in the past when, at the beginning of a grand scale show, the graphics are really good, but as time goes by, they start degrading. Let's hope it doesn't happen with Ali Baba: Dastan-E-Kabul.

The aesthetics and the themes of the show are generally dark, as there is trouble in Kabul at the time and the dark theme signifies trouble. There are some moments in the show which are very light-hearted, and the presence of the child artists does give the show a youthful appeal.

The show does shine, in terms of costumes. Almost all the costumes are perfect, and they don’t look fake or look like a costume. The set design also gives you a somewhat authentic feel.

With the promotions plan that was made and the billboards and posters put up everywhere, the show does create hype and somewhat manages to keep you interested, there is a mix of drama, laughter, and a hint of romance but also unnecessary use of VFX in some places.

Overall, Ali Baba- Dastan-E-Kabul is a decent attempt at recreating the legacy of Arabian Nights.

