Review: Fanna- Ishq Mein Marjawann’s First Look is a dark twist to the famed Original; Zain Looks so in love with Reem!

MUMBAI: Ishq Mein Marjawan was a very popular show on Colors, the first season starred Arjun Bijlani, Alisha Panwar, and Nia Sharma in lead roles. The first season was very successful and had gained a massive fan following and due to fan’s demand, there was a second season of the show titled the same but with a different storyline starring Helly Shah, Rrahul Sudhir, and Vishal Vashishtha. The show is back with a rocking third season starring Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh titled ‘Fanna- Ishq Mein Marjawan’.

The First Look of the Show is out in which Zain Imam is seen Keeping track of Reem’s Every move. He enters Saying the Dialogue, "Tum saas bi leti ho to Khabar rakhta hun. Tumhari har kadam pe apni nazar rakta hun."

There is a voice in the background that says, “Paakhi par rab nahi ek mohabaat meherbaan hai, yeh Agasthya ke deewangi ki dastaan hai.”

The first look is intriguing and looks like a new twist on the franchise.

Check out the First Look here:

As per reports, Zain will play an anti-hero and is portrayed as a suave businessman and a tech genius. Reem will play Pakhi, who runs an event management company and is a free-spirited optimist. Agasthya and Pakhi are best friends who share everything about their lives with each other. As part of the show produced by Dipti Kalwani, Shhubharambh actor Akshit Sukhija will appear as well.

‘Fanna-Ishq Mein Marjawan’ will air on Colors soon.

