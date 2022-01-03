REVIEW! Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey showcases some important family values, is a perfect blend of comedy and drama

MUMBAI: Star Plus has come up with some amazing shows over the years and has been entertaining us with a variety of content. After Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin and Imlie the channel is now the newly launched show Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Sey is also under the banner of Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment.

The promo shows two contrasting personalities clashing with each other. Where Yesha is a free bird and Manan is closer to his roots. The show has a backdrop of a large joint family bringing the 90's nostalgia of Traditions and big families together. The pairing of Yesha Rughani and Manan Joshi is quite fresh and the storyline brings back the memories of the '90s, the family looks fun-loving with characters who love music and cricket.

Well, the first episode unfolds both Gungun and Anubhav's lives. Where Gungun is lonely and often spends a fortune on her boyfriends and Anubhav is a family guy surrounded by family members and values that come from the grandfathers to generations. We see, Gungun as a spoilt brat but she hides a painful scar deep within that was given by her mother. on the other hand, Anubhav's family is gearing up for Khushi, his sister's wedding and the joint family is super busy preparing for Haldi. There is dance, music in both Anubhav and Gungun's lives but the joy lies in Annu's family. We can't wait to see how would the duo meet each other and will these opposites attract for a lifetime?

Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment has been a name behind some massive hit shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Choti Sarrdaarni. It will be interesting to see what will Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey offer to the viewers.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.