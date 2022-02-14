REVIEW! Naagin 6: Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal are a perfect blend of innocence and patriotism; Maheck Chahal brings the mythological twist to the plot

MUMBAI: Naagin has always been the most adored show on television, with each season the drama only increases and makes the fans drool over the new jodis. From Mouni and Arjun, Pearl and Surbhi to Surbhi and Sharad the fans have trended them for the longest time.

Well, the much-awaited show drops another bomb promo for the fans. As it was earlier hinted that the new season would talk about Pandemic, with the current promo, they introduce what shall be the new Naagin's purpose in the show. This time it is the PANDEMIC Vs NAAGIN, with each new instalment of the show, Ekta Kapoor brings a new couple with sizzling chemistry and a drool-worthy love story.

The show begins with Manit Joura introducing the Shesh Naagin aka Mahek played by Maheck Chahal, the actress looks mesmerizing in her Naagin avatar and the story unfolds that her powers shall save the world from the Pandemic. The tale goes back to the mythological folklore of Amrit Manthan and just as she would find those culprits who are the 20 asurs, she will reach Amrit or the antidote that will save the world from the pandemic. Manit dons the look of the professor, similar to the Money Heist theme. On the other hand, we see Tejasswi's introduction of the damsel in distress who saves Simba and Abhishek from an accident.

Mahek is on a mission to find the culprits while she gives a lift to Pratha, Rajveer and Ritesh. Pratha leaves from the midway and ends up at Rajveer's place for the job. While we see Tejasswi in a simple avatar, we wonder what will happen when she will realise her real powers. It is surely going to be interesting to see Tejasswi's transformation into Naagin in the show. Simba and Tejasswi's chemistry looks promising while Maheck turns out to be the strong pillar of the show. She is indeed one of the hottest Naagins from the Naagin universe for sure.

