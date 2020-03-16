REVIEW! Pushpa Impossible depicts a fresh perspective on single mothers that symbolizes WARRIORS of today's time

Karuna Pandey is playing the lead role of Pushpa and she is doing total justice to her character. It's just been a few days since the show went on air and the viewers are loving how the story is progressing.

MUMBAI: JD Majethia recently rolled out a brand new show Pushpa Impossible.

We all know that the ace producer is known for presenting unique content through all his shows.

The producer-director-actor has presented Pushpa Impossible with a fresh new concept and the viewers are in love with it.

Within a few weeks, we are sure to say that Pushpa Impossible is not a typical saas-bahu drama but way more than what we usually see in TV shows. 

The show focuses on women empowerment and how she handles several things in spite of facing difficulties in her life. 

Pushpa's character is shown as such who never gives up even when life puts her in a tough spot. 

She knows how to deal with the complexities of life and get through it, emerge successful and also embrace her failures without ego. 

Pushpa is a doting mother who goes beyond boundaries to be there for her kids and protect them from every problem. 

Pushpa's character is shown extremely simple but she is one cool lady and her views are extremely progressive. She understands the world around her and is driven by a strong sense of what’s right and what’s wrong. She changes with the changing world, learning new ways of life and recalibrating her understanding of it. 

The show has a lot of scope to inspire women and so many out there. 

The journey of Pushpa has just kickstarted and we are really looking forward to it.

