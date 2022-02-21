REVIEW! Rakesh and Vikram add spice to Parineet and Neeti's friendship in Parineetii

MUMBAI: Parineetii went on floors from the 14th of February. According to the promo, the show focuses on two best friends who end up marrying the same boy. The show looks promising with the gorgeous ladies Achal Sahu and Tanvi Dogra and the dapper Ankur Verma in lead.

Well, the show has been already making space in the audience's hearts, a story from the beautiful vibes of Punjab and bonds that are soo pure that you can't help but fall in love with them. The story has just begun and the love angle is already established between the three of them. Talking about the casting in the show, we get to see a completely different side of both Tanvi and Anchal like never before and the ladies are indeed nailing it.

The new faces of the show Vishal Solanki and Ashish Dixit indeed steal the show with their fierce avatar. Vishal's negative character Rakesh in the show has already garnered immense appreciation from the viewers and can't wait to see what more does his character have to unfold for the audience. Ashish as the protective brother with a short temper fits perfectly in the show, amid these intriguing characters Rajeev aka Ankur is yet to be discovered as we haven't seen an interesting side of his yet.

The setting is just perfect with the Pind feels and Anchal- Tanvi's mismatched friendship shines bright. Currently, in the show, Parineet is all set to get married to Rakesh despite him trying to molest her. She is ready in her bridal attire for the family's sake while Neeti is trying her best to break this marriage as she knows he is not the right guy for her. Will Neeti and Rajeev succeed in stopping this bad marriage or Parineet will fall into yet another trouble?

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com