REVIEW! Sasuraal Genda Phool 2 lives up to viewers' expectations once again with its relatable storyline

MUMBAI: The much-awaited season 2 of Sasuraal Genda Phool is finally here to entertain us.

The diehard fans of the previous season can't keep calm as there are a lot of expectations from the new season.

Jay Soni is reprising the role of Ishaan Kashyap once again.

However, this time, we will see him romancing Shagun Sharma instead of Ragini Khanna.

While Ragini is shown in the promos of the show, Shagun will be the one who will be the new woman in Ishaan's life.

Shagun will be seen playing the role of Titli, who is a thief and con woman.

Well, the first episode is exactly like what we thought it would be.

The makers have managed to keep the same essence of each and every character.

The major highlight of the show is Ishaan and Suhana's beautiful scene.

Ragini and Jay have managed to create the same spark just like before.

From badi maa to dadi and dadaji, everyone takes us down memory lane with their on-screen characters.

The first episode has definitely raised expectations as there is not even a single dull moment.

The makers have added some heart-melting moments which definitely leaves us emotional.

Jay Soni looks very promising as Ishaan while Shagun Sharma managed to grab the attention even with just a few minutes of her glimpses in the frame.

Sasuraal Genda Phool 2 is back with a bang.

