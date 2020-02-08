Rhea Sharma and Shaheer Sheikh shake a leg together!

MUMBAI: Rhea Sharma and Shaheer Sheikh play the lead roles in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, whicb tells the love story of Naira's cousin Mishti and Abeer. Their chemistry is much loved, and the audience cannot have enough of watching them.

Well, the show grabs our attention by adding twists and turns.

On the work front, Rhea is an Indian television actress known for her portrayal of Kanak Rathi in Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh, Piyaji. As Mishti, it is undeniable that she is one of the cutest actors on television today.

On the other hand, Shaheer is best known for playing Dev Dixit in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Anant Bajpai in Navya..Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal.

Fans have posted a video of the love birds engaging in a cute nok-jhok wala dance.

Have a look below.