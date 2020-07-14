Rhea Sharma and Shivangi Joshi are giving each other stiff competition

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi and Rhea Sharma are among the most popular faces of the small screen. The two divas are currently seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke respectively.

Shivangi plays Naira and Rhea plays Mishti in the respective shows, and fans are simply loving their onscreen characters. Both the actresses have become household names and and have a huge fan following.

Well, we have seen Shivangi and Rhea getting decked up for various sequences in the show. Their traditional looks are just amazing and they give out major fashion goals.

Shivangi and Rhea have always upped their style with their every ethnic look in the show.

The duo has flaunted some exquisite designer lehengas, this giving each other tough competition and leaving us confused about who rocked the look better.

Take a look at some of the best looks of Rhea and Shivangi.

Well, both look drop-dead gorgeous in the lehengas, and their exquisite jewellery adds more charm to their beauty.

Who do you think rocked the ethic game: Naira or Mishti? Tell us in the comments.

