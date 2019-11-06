News

Rhea Sharma guarantees a TREAT for Mishti-Abeer fans in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke (Directors’ Kut) is quite popular among the audience. 

The viewers are totally in awe of the adorable couple Mishti and Abeer played by actors Rhea Sharma and Shaheer Shaikh respectively. 

The current track of the show is filled with interesting twists and turns. 

Finally, Meenakshi has agreed to Abeer and Mishti’s marriage. 

In the upcoming episodes, there will be a treat for all MishBeer fans and Rhae Sharma has teased the fans with her Instagram post. 
#yehrishteyhainpyaarke @shaheernsheikh

Have a look at the post:

Well, Rhea has made all the fans quite curious about the upcoming episodes. 

Are you excited for the show? 

Hit the comment section below. 

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

