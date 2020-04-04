News

Rhea Sharma REVEALS why she feels BLESSED to play Mishti in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

Rhea Sharma is playing the character of Mishti in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. She has revealed why she feels blessed to play this role.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Apr 2020 07:01 PM

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is one of the most popular shows. With its gripping and entertaining plot, the television series has kept the viewers hooked to the screens.  

The show, which features Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma in lead roles, completed a year of telecast in March. The show, a spin-off to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has been hailed for being a breath of fresh air amid the saas-bahu sagas. In a chat with Rhea Sharma aka Mishti, Pinkvilla asked her how has her experience been so far.  

Speaking about her experience, she told the portal, “The experience has been really sweet because the character I got to play has got different shade. It was interesting to play this introvert girl with so many layers to her. Despite difficult situations, she has managed to remain positive. It feels good to play a character that gives hope and positivity to people. I think I am blessed to play Mishti.” 

Credits: Pinkvilla

Tags Rhea Sharma Mishti Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Star Plus Shaheer Sheikh Instagram TellyChakkar

