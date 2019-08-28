News

Rhyma's shocking recovery in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Aug 2019 03:02 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is gearing up for new drama and twists.

Rohit and Sonakshi are faking their love but are gradually growing closer to each other.

Sonakshi is enjoying attention and love from Rohit, although it is fake, while Rohit has also started to care for her.

However, soon, Rhyma marks her return.

Rhyma has an attack and is being rushed to the hospital, but her ambulance is stuck in traffic.

Rohit unknowingly goes to help ambulance.

Rohit is shocked to see Rhyma's family in it and goes to the hospital with them.

Rhyma's shocking recovery changes everything for Rohit and Sonakshi.

It will be interesting to see what happens next.

Tags > Rhyma, Rohit, Sonakshi, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, spoiler, Spoiler Alert, Update, written update, TellyChakkar,

