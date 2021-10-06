Richa Bhattacharya roped in for Saurabh Tewari's next for Zee TV

MUMBAI: While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and on-goings in the television industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

The show will be from the banner of Parin Multimedia produced by Saurabh Tewari who has bankrolled shows like Zindagi Ki Mehek, Krishna Chali London, Pinjra Khubsurti Ka and now he is set to bring yet another interesting show which will apparently be based on the leads giving it a shot at UPSC exams.

As per latest update, we hear that actress Richa Bhattacharya, who is known for her stint in shows like Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka and Aap Ke Aa Jane Se has been roped in for the show.

Earlier, we had mentioned about actress Ruma Rajni being in talks for the show. However, as per latest development, makers have locked Richa for the particular role.

We could not get through Ruma and Richa for a comment.

The show will see Hitesh Bharadwaj and Akshita Mudgal playing lead roles. It will also star Andita Sinha and RK Tushar.

