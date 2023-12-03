Richard Madden helps Priyanka Chopra recall her past in new 'Citadel' clip

MUMBAI: A new clip from the upcoming action-spy thriller 'Citadel', showcases how the character of Richard Madden helps the character of Priyanka Chopra Jonas remind her part.

During a SXSW keynote speech on the future of women in Hollywood led by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Prime Video dropped a new clip from its massive new spy series Citadel, reports Collider.

The clip shows Richard Madden's Agent Kane trying his best to remind Priyanka's Agent Sinh of her past as a member of the titular spy organisation. His attempts at jogging her memory go hilariously wrong and nearly ended with the two agents fighting each other.

Madden's character is trying help Priyanka, but she's quick to write him off as some lunatic who broke in with bad intentions for her. His character doesn't help his situation when he tries throwing a knife at Priyanka to see if her elite agent instincts will kick in.

Instead, it just frightens her even more, and she grabs a knife of her own to defend herself. Rather than backing away and trying to de-escalate, Kane rushes in and scans her face with the briefcase, revealing to her that she is Nadia Sinh.

This shocked Priyanka says: "That's."

Madden replies: "You."

The first season of the global series consists of six-episodes with two episodes premiering on April 28 on Prime Video and one episode rolling out weekly through May 26. The series is executive produced by the Russo Brothers' AGBO and showrunner David Weil, and stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, with Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville.