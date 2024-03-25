Ridhima Pandit on doing Bigg Boss OTT after her mom’s passing, ‘I should’ve waited’

Although the actress hasn't appeared in any TV shows in a while, she still manages to maintain a relationship with her followers on social media. Recently, Ridhima Pandit emphasised what it really takes to be an actor.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 03/25/2024 - 08:00
Ridhima

MUMBAI: Due to her role as a super humanoid robot in the television series Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, Ridhima Pandit gained attention. The actress went on to star in multiple reality shows in the future. Although the actress hasn't appeared in any TV shows in a while, she still manages to maintain a relationship with her followers on social media. Recently, Ridhima Pandit emphasised what it really takes to be an actor.

Also Read- Bigg Boss 15 OTT: EXCLUSIVE! Ridhima Pandit talks about the reason why she signed the show; reveals she would love to take Karan V Grover into the house with her

 

Ridhima interestingly says that she is glad people have forgotten her stint on Bigg Boss OTT. She said, “It is a great platform you must know how to make use of it, like I didn't know, then there's no point. I regret doing Bigg Boss at that time. I should've waited. Because I chose to do the show right after my mother's demise.”

She further added, “I wasn't prepared to be away from my family. I chose a time which was not right. Because of this, I chose to not speak much or sometimes speak a lot. There was no balance and I take that onus on me. But also, I feel I was unfairly evicted because of the entire 'connection' concept. They should've allowed me to play individually and took away my fair chance.”

When asked if Bigg Boss is scripted, she said, “Koi tumhe kuch bhi briefing nahi deta hai (Nobody gives you any briefing). Nothing is scripted in the show at all.”

On the fights in the house, Ridhima added, “Kuch log aate hi iss iraade se hai. Mai unka naam nahi lungi, aap sab jaante hai.”

Also Read-Ridhima Pandit Highlights the depth of acting beyond glamour; Says ‘It's a lot of physical and mental work’

Speaking of not getting good work despite her popularity, Ridhima said, “I am in the phase where I'm not getting good opportunities. The ones who are getting work and only getting opportunities repeatedly. So, if we get some work, we have to grab it. We don't really have a lot of choices. Somewhere down the line, I feel, we only have killed the choice factor in us as we grab any good opportunity that comes our way without thinking much about how the project might help us in the future. Only the big stars get to do that. Actors like me are stuck for good options and choices; it is not a good place to be in.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Pinkvilla 

 

Ridhima Pandit Bahu Hamari Rajnikant The Drama Company Khatra Khatra Khatra Dance Champions Bigg Boss OTT Karan Johar Digital News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 03/25/2024 - 08:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Katrina Kaif spotted posing close to Alia Bhatt shortly before the latter's relationship with Ranbir Kapoor; Netizens react!
MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor is one such star in the Hindi cinema industry, who is adored for both his captivating appearance...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Reeva witnesses Ishaan and Savi's intimate moment
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Karan Kundra opens up about the challenges he has faced in his career
MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra is a very popular name in the world of the entertainment business. He has been part of many...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Durva furious to see Ishaan gifting a saree to Savi
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Ankita Lokhande adds a playful touch to Holi by Smearing colors on husband Vicky Jain's Face; He says ‘Sara shoshan patiyo ke saath…’
MUMBAI: In the world of entertainment, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are one of the most sought-after couples. The...
Kavya Spoiler: Adhiraj shocked to witness Kavya's smartness
MUMBAI: Sony TV is going to be the home to one such new show ‘Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba’ starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan...
Recent Stories
Katrina
Katrina Kaif spotted posing close to Alia Bhatt shortly before the latter's relationship with Ranbir Kapoor; Netizens react!
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Karan Kundra
Karan Kundra opens up about the challenges he has faced in his career
Ankita
Ankita Lokhande adds a playful touch to Holi by Smearing colors on husband Vicky Jain's Face; He says ‘Sara shoshan patiyo ke saath…’
Suhaagan Ke Sang
Get ready to drench yourself with Holi hues and happy vibes on COLORS' 'Suhaagan Ke Sang, Jashn Ke Rang'
Karan
Karan Patel criticizes Bigg Boss as a 'Dirty, Disrespectful Show'; Netizens react!
Kunwar
Kunwar Amar aka Titu from Anupamaa reveals who his favourite co-star is
Dolly Minhas
Veteran actor Dolly Minhas shares acting experiences with Aditi Rathore and Ayushi Khurana on the set of Sony SAB’s Aangan Aapno Kaa