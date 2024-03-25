Ridhima Pandit on doing Bigg Boss OTT after her mom’s passing, ‘I should’ve waited’

MUMBAI: Due to her role as a super humanoid robot in the television series Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, Ridhima Pandit gained attention. The actress went on to star in multiple reality shows in the future. Although the actress hasn't appeared in any TV shows in a while, she still manages to maintain a relationship with her followers on social media. Recently, Ridhima Pandit emphasised what it really takes to be an actor.

Also Read- Bigg Boss 15 OTT: EXCLUSIVE! Ridhima Pandit talks about the reason why she signed the show; reveals she would love to take Karan V Grover into the house with her

Ridhima interestingly says that she is glad people have forgotten her stint on Bigg Boss OTT. She said, “It is a great platform you must know how to make use of it, like I didn't know, then there's no point. I regret doing Bigg Boss at that time. I should've waited. Because I chose to do the show right after my mother's demise.”

She further added, “I wasn't prepared to be away from my family. I chose a time which was not right. Because of this, I chose to not speak much or sometimes speak a lot. There was no balance and I take that onus on me. But also, I feel I was unfairly evicted because of the entire 'connection' concept. They should've allowed me to play individually and took away my fair chance.”

When asked if Bigg Boss is scripted, she said, “Koi tumhe kuch bhi briefing nahi deta hai (Nobody gives you any briefing). Nothing is scripted in the show at all.”

On the fights in the house, Ridhima added, “Kuch log aate hi iss iraade se hai. Mai unka naam nahi lungi, aap sab jaante hai.”

Also Read-Ridhima Pandit Highlights the depth of acting beyond glamour; Says ‘It's a lot of physical and mental work’

Speaking of not getting good work despite her popularity, Ridhima said, “I am in the phase where I'm not getting good opportunities. The ones who are getting work and only getting opportunities repeatedly. So, if we get some work, we have to grab it. We don't really have a lot of choices. Somewhere down the line, I feel, we only have killed the choice factor in us as we grab any good opportunity that comes our way without thinking much about how the project might help us in the future. Only the big stars get to do that. Actors like me are stuck for good options and choices; it is not a good place to be in.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Pinkvilla