Ridhima Pandit Highlights the depth of acting beyond glamour; Says ‘It's a lot of physical and mental work’

MUMBAI: Due to her role as a super humanoid robot in the television series Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, Ridhima Pandit gained attention. The actress went on to star in multiple reality shows in the future. Although the actress hasn't appeared in any TV shows in a while, she still manages to maintain a relationship with her followers on social media. Recently, Ridhima Pandit emphasized what it really takes to be an actor.

(Also read: Bigg Boss 15 OTT: EXCLUSIVE! Ridhima Pandit talks about the reason why she signed the show; reveals she would love to take Karan V Grover into the house with her)

Recently, Ridhima Pandit wrote a lengthy letter on her Instagram story challenging those who believe acting is only a glamorous career. The actress was wrote, "Woke up at 3:30 am Travel time to shoot location1 hr. 4-5am Got ready from 5-6 am On set since 6 am Did packup early- my silverlining Whoever said being an Actor was easy must come to watch us shoot in 40 degress of maddening heat on a good day, with layers of makeup- emoting- dancing-performing stunts-still looking glamorous with our makeup melting."

She added, "kudos to the whole crew (The Technicians, Direction Team. Production Team.. who are there before any of us (apologies if have left out mentioning anyone) Moral of the story.. Acting as a profession is not just glamour.. It's a lot of physical and mental work coming to play..baaki kya kehna, lag raho doston "All izzz well."

After launching her modeling career, Ridhima Pandit joined the television industry as a cast member of the sitcom Bahu Humari Rajni Kant. She later entered and finished as the second runner-up in the stunt-based reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.

In addition, Ridhima participated in Karan Johar's Bigg Boss OTT. She was evicted during the first few days of the show, therefore her time there was short. The actress was most recently spotted at Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan's wedding.

(Also read: BIGG BOSS 15 OTT: SAD! Ridhima Pandit breaks down as she remembers her mother, has an argument with Muskaan Jattana)

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Pinkvilla