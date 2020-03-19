Right after winning Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Aanchal Khurana gets HOSPITALIZED

MUMBAI: Colors’ Mujhse Shaadi Karoge launched only last month post the success of Bigg Boss 13 and the fame that Shehnaaz Kaur Gill and Paras Chhabra gained is commendable. While it commenced with a lot of pomp and show, the show soon speculated of shutting down. It opened with decent ratings however failed to maintain momentum in week two.

It was originally scheduled to run for 13 weeks, ending in the third week of May. However, it was then decided to end the show on March 27, apparently because of abysmal ratings. But ‘MSK’ was forced to wrap up 10 days earlier, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The contestants have already shot the finale in presence of Vikas Gupta who came to host the final episode in place of Gautam Gulati.

As per the reports, Aanchal Khurana, who entered the show as a wild-card entrant, was announced the winner, Paras was asked to choose a girl and he selected Aanchal. While, Shehnaaz was asked to leave the house after she announced that she had failed to forge a connection with any contestant.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Aanchal to congratulate but to our surprise she informed us that straight after finale, she got admitted after keeping unwell.

She told us, “Well, the day after tomorrow after we were out of the show, I vomited several times as my stomach was upset. Actually, I am not used to eating outside food which is full of masala. At my home I also prefer eating simple and bland food. When I was inside the house at that time also I wasn’t keeping well. However, I got discharged yesterday and I have come down to Delhi to be with family. I have already consulted my Delhi doctor and I am absolutely fine now.”