RiMoRav tiff: Is Mohena Singh and Gaurav Wadhwa’s 'Ismey Tera Ghaata' dance video dedicated to Rishi Dev?

Ex actors of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Mohena Singh, Gaurav Wadhwa, and Rishi Dev’s RIMORAV Vlogs have been suffering sine the trio had a fall-out amongst themselves.
Post the tiff, Rishi has be seen doing separate vlogs with others.
Mohena recently shared a dance video of her and Gaurav dancing on the song Ismey Tera Ghaata. They used an empty chair where Rishi would usually sit (at the extreme left) as a part of their song.
The song and the theme clearly suggest that the video is dedicated to Rishi.
Many fans have commented below the post. Have a look.
Thank you MOHIT PATHAK @themohitpathak (Singer of Humsa Yaar and Tere Sheher main) for soulfully re singing this version of Tera Ghata which was Originally & Beautifully sung by Gajendra Verma. Wonderfully and Creatively Choregraphed by Ace Choreographer BERTWIN D’SOUZA @bertdsou and last but not the least Amazingly Shot and Edited by KISHLAY TIWARI @kishh.t Hope you guys feel it like we did.
