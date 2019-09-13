News

RiMoRav tiff: Is Mohena Singh and Gaurav Wadhwa’s 'Ismey Tera Ghaata' dance video dedicated to Rishi Dev?

13 Sep 2019

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the world of entertainment.

Ex actors of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Mohena Singh, Gaurav Wadhwa, and Rishi Dev’s RIMORAV Vlogs have been suffering sine the trio had a fall-out amongst themselves.

Post the tiff, Rishi has be seen doing separate vlogs with others.

Mohena recently shared a dance video of her and Gaurav dancing on the song Ismey Tera Ghaata. They used an empty chair where Rishi would usually sit (at the extreme left) as a part of their song.

The song and the theme clearly suggest that the video is dedicated to Rishi.

Many fans have commented below the post. Have a look.


Well, we hope the trio sorts out their differences soon.

What are your views on the above video and RiMoRav’s fall-out? Hit the comments section below.
