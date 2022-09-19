R.I.P! 50-year-old TV actress Nishi Singh passes away due to health ailments

Actress Nishi Singh popular for her roles in television shows like Ishqbaaz, Qubool Hai took her last breath on Sunday suffering from health ailments

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 09/19/2022 - 09:11
R.I.P! 50-year-old TV actress Nishi Singh passes away due to health ailments

MUMBAI: TV actress Nishi Singh, who has worked in popular shows like Ishqbaaaz, Qubool Hai and Tenali Rama, passed away on Sunday afternoon at the age of 50 due to health complications. She had suffered three paralytic attacks in the last few years.

Also Read: Na Umr Ki Seema Ho: Major Drama! Vidhi shares her feelings about Dev with Arjun

Sanjay, who is a writer-actor by profession, said that Nishi had suffered a paralytic attack in February 2019, and another one in February 2020. He revealed that his wife was recovering but her health started deteriorating again after she suffered another stroke in May this year. He said that the family is dealing with her loss and financial issues at the same time.

Her husband Sanjay has recalled her struggle with deteriorating health. He further revealed that Nishi found it difficult to eat because of a severe throat infection. She had stopped eating solid food and survived only on liquids.

Also Read: Banni Chow Home Delivery: Woah! Banni’s plan works, Yuvan wins

Sanjay also revealed that a few of his industry colleagues such as Ramesh Taurani, Gul Khan, Surbhi Chandna, and CINTAA had provided his family with financial help. However, he still had to sell his house and car in March this year to pay medical bills, which has exhausted his savings.

Nishi Singh died just two days after her 50th birthday. She is survived by Sanjay and their two children, a 21-year-old son, and an 18-year-old daughter.

Credit: BollywoodLife

Television Nishi Singh Qubool Hai Ishqbaaz Surbhi Chandna Tenali Rama Gul Khan Ramesh Taurani demise TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 09/19/2022 - 09:11

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Banni Chow Home Delivery: Upcoming Dhamaka! Agastya to create more problems for Yuvan
MUMBAI: In Star Plus’ Banni Chow Home Delivery, delivery-girl Banni is a strong young woman who runs a catering and...
Na Umra Ki Seema Ho: OMG! Vidhi’s plan backfires, ends up getting trapped
MUMBAI :Na Umra Ka Seema Ho is one of the interesting serials of Star Bharat channel. Its storyline is coming up with...
Rajjo – What! Rajjo speaks her Heart out to Arjun
MUMBAI : Star Plus's most watched serial Rajjo, is all set to come up with a dramatic storyline with the entry of Vicky...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Woah! Rudraksh sues Armaan and Raj, Preesha misunderstands
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
Anupamaa: Shocking! Pakhi will taunt Anupamaa for destroying Kinjal and Toshu’s life
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Oh No! Preesha calls the police, Rudraksh to be arrested
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
RECENT STORIES
AWW-DORABLE! Kartik Aaryan’s THIS gesture proves that he is man with golden heart, Read to know more
AWW-DORABLE! Kartik Aaryan’s THIS gesture proves that he is man with golden heart, Read to know more