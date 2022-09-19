R.I.P! 50-year-old TV actress Nishi Singh passes away due to health ailments

MUMBAI: TV actress Nishi Singh, who has worked in popular shows like Ishqbaaaz, Qubool Hai and Tenali Rama, passed away on Sunday afternoon at the age of 50 due to health complications. She had suffered three paralytic attacks in the last few years.

Sanjay, who is a writer-actor by profession, said that Nishi had suffered a paralytic attack in February 2019, and another one in February 2020. He revealed that his wife was recovering but her health started deteriorating again after she suffered another stroke in May this year. He said that the family is dealing with her loss and financial issues at the same time.

Her husband Sanjay has recalled her struggle with deteriorating health. He further revealed that Nishi found it difficult to eat because of a severe throat infection. She had stopped eating solid food and survived only on liquids.

Sanjay also revealed that a few of his industry colleagues such as Ramesh Taurani, Gul Khan, Surbhi Chandna, and CINTAA had provided his family with financial help. However, he still had to sell his house and car in March this year to pay medical bills, which has exhausted his savings.

Nishi Singh died just two days after her 50th birthday. She is survived by Sanjay and their two children, a 21-year-old son, and an 18-year-old daughter.

Credit: BollywoodLife