RIP! Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul actress Tunisha Sharma dies by suicide 

MUMBAI : Tunisha Sharma, who is one of the famous names on television as well as in the Bollywood industry, passed away. According to sources, the actress died by suicide. Reportedly, for the past few days, she was looking tensed on the sets, and she died by suicide by hanging herself in her makeup room.

The 20-year-old actress started her career with the TV show Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap and later starred in shows like Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Gabbar Poonchwala, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Internet Wala Love, Ishq Subhan Allah, and Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul.

She was last seen in Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul in which she played the role of Shehzaadi Mariam. Tunisha Sharma was also a part of movies like Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho, Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, and Dabangg 3. In both Fitoor and Baar Baar Dekho, the actress played the role of young Katrina Kaif, and in Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, she was seen as Vidya Balan’s daughter. The actress also had a cameo in Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Dabangg 3.

Tunisha was quite active on social media as well. She has 1 million followers on Instagram and the actress’ social media account is filled with some of the cutest pictures of her.

The actress also featured in music videos like Sardari (Chapter 1), Pyaar Ho Jaayega, Nainon Ka Ye Rona Jaaye Na, Tu Baithe Mere Samne, Heeriye, Tu Baithe Mere Samne, and Paani Na Samajh.

We pray that her soul rests in peace.

