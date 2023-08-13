RIP! Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's last rites; gives shoulder to his mortal remains

Ankita Lokhande's father, Shashikant Lokhande, passed away yesterday at the age of 68. The funeral will take place today.
MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande's father passed away yesterday and today his funeral is going to take place. The actress, who was very close to her father, broke down at the last rites. 

She also did something that usually we don't get to see females doing. Ankita decided to give shoulder to her father's mortal remains and broke the stereotype. 

Also Read: Rest in Peace! Ankita Lokhande's father Shashikant Lokhande passes away at 68

Not just Ankita, her husband, Vicky Jain also looked devastated at the last rites. Ankita's father, Shashikant Lokhande, was 68 years old. He was a banker by profession.

We are sure this would be a very difficult time for Ankita and her family. 

Tellychakkar prays that Shashikant Lokhande's rests in peace.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

