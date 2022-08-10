RIP! Anupamaa Actor Nitesh Pandey passes away at 50

MUMBAI: The TV industry mourns the loss of another great actor- Nitesh Pandey.

Today is a dark day for the industry and country as it loses another one of its gems. As per reports, actor Nitesh Pandey, last seen on-screen on Anupama as Dheeraj has passed away.

He died of a cardiac arrest and was only 50 years old. Another severe loss that the country had to mourn was that of Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, aka Jasmine of Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai as she died in a road accident last night.

Nitesh has been part of the industry for a long time now. He was also known for his role in Om Shanti Om as Om’s (SRK) assistant. Other than that, he was seen in films like Hunterrr, Madaari, Dabangg 2, Badhaai Do among other films.

On the TV screen, he was seen in shows like Astitva, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Indiawali Maa and lastly, as Dheeraj in Anupama. He played Anuj’s friend who often supported Anuj and Anupama’s marriage and was a very positive character.

Nitesh will forever be missed and today, everyone mourns the loss of a talent like him. It is obvious that he was gone too soon. May he Rest in Peace.

