RIP! Anupamaa Actor Nitesh Pandey passes away at 50

Nitesh has been part of the industry for a long time now. He was also known for his role in Om Shanti Om as Om’s (SRK) assistant. Other than that, he was seen in films like Hunterrr, Madaari, Dabangg 2, Badhaai Do among other films.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 05/24/2023 - 09:34
Nitesh Pandey

MUMBAI: The TV industry mourns the loss of another great actor- Nitesh Pandey.

Also read: Anupamaa: WHOA! Kanta is suspicious of Vanraj and Barkha, will decode the secret?

Today is a dark day for the industry and country as it loses another one of its gems. As per reports, actor Nitesh Pandey, last seen on-screen on Anupama as Dheeraj has passed away.

He died of a cardiac arrest and was only 50 years old. Another severe loss that the country had to mourn was that of Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, aka Jasmine of Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai as she died in a road accident last night.

Nitesh has been part of the industry for a long time now. He was also known for his role in Om Shanti Om as Om’s (SRK) assistant. Other than that, he was seen in films like Hunterrr, Madaari, Dabangg 2, Badhaai Do among other films.

On the TV screen, he was seen in shows like Astitva, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Indiawali Maa and lastly, as Dheeraj in Anupama. He played Anuj’s friend who often supported Anuj and Anupama’s marriage and was a very positive character.

Nitesh will forever be missed and today, everyone mourns the loss of a talent like him. It is obvious that he was gone too soon. May he Rest in Peace.

Also read: Anupamaa: Woah! Anuj and Anupama plan to outsmart Maya

Credits: E Times, Times Of India

Nitesh Pandey Om Shanti Om Gaurav Khanna Shararat Anupama Rupali Ganguly TV news Hunterrr Madaari Dabangg 2 Badhaai Do TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 05/24/2023 - 09:34

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
RIP! Anupamaa Actor Nitesh Pandey passes away at 50
MUMBAI: The TV industry mourns the loss of another great actor- Nitesh Pandey.Also read:...
Sad Demise! Actress Vaibhavi Upadhyay dies; Deven Bhojani, Rupali Ganguly among others mourn the loss
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story.Also read:...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Big Twist! Abhir makes a surprising wish, Akshara and Abhinav to fulfil it?
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! Virat thinks Sai loves Satya
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the StarPlus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Anupamaa: WHOA! Kanta is suspicious of Vanraj and Barkha, will decode the secret?
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Exclusive! “It is like a dream that I am living with my eyes open,” says Sachin Tyagi aka Manish Goenka of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as he opens up about his experience on the show, and more
MUMBAI:  Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive story from the telly world. We always like to be at the...
Recent Stories
Must Read! Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s upcoming movies and the buzz around them
Must Read! Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s upcoming movies and the buzz around them
Latest Video
Related Stories
Vaibhavi Upadhyay
Sad Demise! Actress Vaibhavi Upadhyay dies; Deven Bhojani, Rupali Ganguly among others mourn the loss
Sachin
Exclusive! “It is like a dream that I am living with my eyes open,” says Sachin Tyagi aka Manish Goenka of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as he opens up about his experience on the show, and more
Exclusive! Aditi Shetty aka Kavya Sachedva gets emotional about the show Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii going off-air, says “
Exclusive! Aditi Shetty aka Kavya Sachedva gets emotional about the show Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii going off-air, says “It is very heartbreaking that the show is coming to an end so soon, which was not expected ..”!
Dharti Bhatt
EXCLUSIVE! Dharti Bhatt on receiving hate comments for Rashmi's character in Woh To Hai Albelaa: I did not expect that and used to get nervous, but now it feels good that my efforts are paid off
Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai
R.I.P! Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai 2 Actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya passed away in a Car Accident, Producer J.D Matheja offers condolences!
1
Shireen Mirza Makes A Comeback On StarPlus With Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Spin off Yeh Hai Chahatein, Shireen Mizra To Play Nitya Bajwa In The Show