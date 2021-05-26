RIP! GHKKPM fame Aishwarya Sharma losses her Nani; shares an emotional post

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with a piece of saddening news shared by popular TV actress Aishwarya Sharma.

Aishwarya Sharma is currently seen in Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein where she plays the role of Paakhi.

The actress is going through a tough time as her nani passed away yesterday.

Aishwarya Sharma took to Instagram to share some happy memories with her nani and penned an emotional note for her.

Take a look:

Well, nanis are everyone's favourite and it seems Aishwarya too was extremely close to her.

We can see their beautiful bond in the pictures.

Aishwarya Sharma is currently shooting for her show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein in Goa away from the family during these trying times.

May her soul rest in peace!

Lots of love and strength to Aishwarya to cope up with this irreplaceable loss.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein also stars Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh in the lead roles.

The show started airing on the small screens from last year.

Produced by Cockcrow Entertainment and Shaika Films, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali series Kusum Dola.

