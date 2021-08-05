R.I.P! Ishqbaaaz fame Kunal Jaisingh's father-in-law passes away 

MUMBAI: It's a tough time for anyone who loses their near and dear ones.

The same has happened with popular TV actor Kunal Jaisingh and his wife Bharati K Jaisingh.

The Ishqbaaaz fame recently lost his father-in-law and it is indeed a tough time for him.

Kunal is married to The Buddy Project actress shared a heartfelt note for her father who has left for the heavenly abode.

Take a look:

Many television celebrities offered condolences to Bharati on her father's demise.

We wish lots of love and strength to Bharati and Kunal for this irreplaceable loss!

May his soul rest in peace!

