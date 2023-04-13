RIP! Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin actress Uttara Baokar passes away at 79

She gained immense fame in Mrinal Sen’s Ek Din Achanak where she played the wife of a professor who doesn’t return home. The role won her a National award for Best Supporting Actress.
Uttara Baokar

MUMBAI: Veteran Tv and film actress Uttara Baokar passed away on Tuesday at a hospital in Pune. She was 79 and was suffering from a prolonged illness. Uttara gained immense fame in Mrinal Sen’s Ek Din Achanak where she played the wife of a professor who doesn’t return home. The role won her a National award for Best Supporting Actress.

Uttara trained under Ebrahim Alkazi at NSD and was also an AIR drama artiste. She won hearts with her performance in the play Umrao Jaan. Uttara’s talent and acting abilities were unmatched. She has been part of Tv shows like Udaan, Antaral, X Zone, Rishtey Kora Kaagaz, Nazarana, Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, Kashmakash Zindagi Ki and Jabb Love Hua. 

Uttara has also been part of plays like Padmavati in Mukyhamantri, Mena in Mena Gurjari, Desdemona in Shakespeare's Othello, mother in playwright Girish Karnad's Tughlaq, among others. 

She was part of Marathi films like Doghi (1995), Uttarayan (2005), Shevri (2006) and Restaurant (2006). She gained a lot of fame with her role in Govind Nihlani's movie Tamas.

