RIP! Kumkum Pyara Sa Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha actor Arun Bali passes away at the age of 79

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Arun Bali passed away today morning at the age of 79, he was last seen in Aamir Khan's movie Lal Singh Chadha.

He played the part of King Porus in the 1991 period drama Chanakya, Kunwar Singh in the Doordarshan soap opera Swabhimaan and the Chief Minister of undivided Bengal, Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy, in the controversial and critically acclaimed 2000 film Hey Ram.

Bali was known for his roles in '3 Idiots', 'Kedarnath', 'Panipat' among many other films. He is also a National Award-winning producer.

Earlier this year, the veteran actor was diagnosed with a rare long-term neuromuscular disease Myasthenia Gravis.

His son Ankush Baali took on to social media and informed the fans and well-wishers about the demise of his father.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Neelu Kohli and Arun Bali in Amitabh Bachchan’s Goodbye

Ankush said to a leading portal that his father was responding well to the treatment but passed away at around 4.30 am.

The veteran actor gained a lot of popularity for his role in the television serial Kumkum Pyara Sa Bandhan which aired on Star Plus in the early 20s.

The actor had made headlines this year when he had to be admitted in the Hiranandani Hospital in Mumbai owing to deteriorating health from a neuromuscular disease.

Ankush on social media said that the details of his funeral would be shared soon.

Condolences to the family.

R.I.P! Arun Bali!

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ: 'Bedridden' Arun Bali loses consciousness; fails to recognize anyone