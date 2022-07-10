RIP! Kumkum Pyara Sa Bandhan and Lal Singh Chaddha actor Arun Bali passes away

Veteran actor Arun Bali passed away in the early hours today morning. Ankush Bali took on to social media and updated the fans and well wishers about the demise of his father

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 10/07/2022 - 08:54
MUMBAI: Vetren actor Arun Bali passes away at the age of 79. The legendary actor passed away today morning he was last seen in Aamir Khan's movie Lal Singh Chadha.

He had debute in the seria Doosra Kevall in 1989 and post that has been part of several successful television and Bollywood movies.

His son Ankush Baali took on to social media and informed the fans and well wishers about the demise of his father.

The veteran actor had gained a lot of popularity for his role in the television serial Kumkum Pyara Sa Bandhan which aired on Star Plus in the early 20s.

The reason for his demise is still unknown and his son on social media said that the details of his funeral would be shared in sometime.

Condolences to the family.

R.I.P! Arun Bali! 

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

