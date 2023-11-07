R.I.P! Lapataganj Actor Arvind Kumar passes away because of a heart attack!

Arvind Kumar, who played the role of Chaurasia in SAB TV's popular show 'Lapataganj', is no more. The actor passed away on July 10 due to cardiac arrest.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 07/11/2023 - 13:24
Arvind Kumar

MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar has some grim and sad news to report.

Arvind Kumar, who played the role of Chaurasia in SAB TV's popular show 'Lapataganj', is no more. The actor passed away on July 10 due to cardiac arrest. 

As per reports, the actor was going for a shoot when he got the sudden Cardiac Arrest and was rushed to the hospital but he was no more.

ALSO READ: Exclusive!“ We will find people like Tiwari and Vibhuti everywhere, which is why the show is a hit, because…”, Rohitash Gaud, talks about the show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai completing 2000 episodes and why the show is hit!

This sad news was shared by Actor Vinod Goswami on his Facebook page, due to which his fans and close ones got a big shock.

Arvind Kumar was beloved for his iconic lines and the character of Chaurasia on Lapataganj.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learned that he was last working for Son Of Sardar’s Filmmaker Ashwini Dhir next.

Arvind Kumar started his acting career in the year 2004. He played Chaurasia in SAB TV's daily show Lapataganj for 5 years. Apart from this, he was also seen in shows like Crime Patrol, Savdhaan India. Along with this, he also worked in films like Cheeni Kum, Undertrial, Rama Ram Kya Hai Drama, and Madam Chief Minister.

Lapataganj serial aired on SAB TV from October 2009 to 15 August 2014. Arvind Kumar played the role of Chaurasia in it.

TellyChakkar offers its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the actor.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Must Read! From Nitesh Pandey to Tunisha Sharma; Actors with ongoing characters on shows who passed away suddenly!

Lapataganj Arvind Kumar SAB TV Chaurasia Cheeni Kum Undertrial Rama Ram Kya Hai Drama Madam Chief Minister Ashwini dhir Arvind Kumar passed away TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 07/11/2023 - 13:24

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Hum Rahein Na Rahe Hum: Exclusive! Amba Dai to manipulates Surili to safeguard her secrets!
MUMBAI:  Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive story from the telly world. The show Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum is...
WOW! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani BTS: Karan Johar says he shot a song like Tum Kya Mile after 17 years
MUMBAI :Karan Johar is making his directorial comeback with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani after a gap of seven years...
R.I.P! Lapataganj Actor Arvind Kumar passes away because of a heart attack!
MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar has some grim and sad news to report.Arvind Kumar, who played the role of Chaurasia in SAB TV's...
EXCLUSIVE! Rupali Ganguly opens up about a fun fact about her, says, ''Monisha was synonymous to bargaining and I am like that in real life, I can bargain very well, I do that in big stores and I am very proud of it''
MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly has become a household name for her character Anupama which she portrays in Star Plus' popular...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Wedding Talks! The prospective family doesn’t want Savi to be educated
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Exclusive! Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum’s Rashmi Sachdeva to be seen in Kajol’s Debut OTT show The Trial!
MUMBAI :Disney Plus Hotstar, is coming up with a new series called, The Trial, streaming starting 14th July.Kajol is...
Recent Stories
Tum Kya Mile after 17 years
WOW! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani BTS: Karan Johar says he shot a song like Tum Kya Mile after 17 years
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rupali Ganguly
EXCLUSIVE! Rupali Ganguly opens up about a fun fact about her, says, ''Monisha was synonymous to bargaining and I am like that in real life, I can bargain very well, I do that in big stores and I am very proud of it''
Vastal Sheth
Exclusive! “As parents, we are also very excited and the feeling is amazing, it’s something which cannot be expressed in words”, Vastal Sheth opens up on people’s excitement on their parenthood, upcoming projects and more
Pandya Store
Exclusive! This is what the story of Pandya Store will be post leap; a major twist to take place
Shiny Doshi
Exclusive! Will Shiny Doshi not be a part of Pandya Store post leap? Here’s what the sources say
Mahek
Exclusive! “The best show ever, with the most beautiful people”, Mahek Chahal on her experience working in Naagin 6 and more
ARCHANA
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Shocking! Archana Gautam embarrasses herself in a stunt; leaves Rohit Shetty in splits