R.I.P! Lapataganj Actor Arvind Kumar passes away because of a heart attack!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has some grim and sad news to report.

Arvind Kumar, who played the role of Chaurasia in SAB TV's popular show 'Lapataganj', is no more. The actor passed away on July 10 due to cardiac arrest.

As per reports, the actor was going for a shoot when he got the sudden Cardiac Arrest and was rushed to the hospital but he was no more.

This sad news was shared by Actor Vinod Goswami on his Facebook page, due to which his fans and close ones got a big shock.

Arvind Kumar was beloved for his iconic lines and the character of Chaurasia on Lapataganj.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learned that he was last working for Son Of Sardar’s Filmmaker Ashwini Dhir next.

Arvind Kumar started his acting career in the year 2004. He played Chaurasia in SAB TV's daily show Lapataganj for 5 years. Apart from this, he was also seen in shows like Crime Patrol, Savdhaan India. Along with this, he also worked in films like Cheeni Kum, Undertrial, Rama Ram Kya Hai Drama, and Madam Chief Minister.

Lapataganj serial aired on SAB TV from October 2009 to 15 August 2014. Arvind Kumar played the role of Chaurasia in it.

TellyChakkar offers its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the actor.

