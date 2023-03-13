RIP! Legendary CID Producer Pradeep Uppoor passes away!

MUMBAI :Veteran Producer Pradeep Uppoor, who was known for the mega-hit crime series C.I.D passed away today (March 13).

The news comes just days after Legendary Actor Satish Kaushik passed away. The industry has been reeling from the losses of such great trailblazers.

Pradeep Uppoor was a prolific producer, and under the production house Fireworks Productions, which he ran along with B.P Singh, produced many amazing projects like Ardh Satya, Hip Hip Hurray, Hum Ne Li Hai Shappath. His last project as a producer was the Arjun Rampal starrer Nail Polish.

He also ran Neo Films which produced serials and documentaries and audio-visual work.

While the cause of death has not been revealed officially yet, it is reported that he passed away because of Cancer. He was in Singapore receiving treatment for Cancer, and his body will be brought back to Mumbai.

Pradeep Uppoor was the man responsible for bringing CID to Indian Television which changed the landscape of crime shows in India. And paved the way for many similar stories.

Actor Shivaji Satam also mourned the loss of the great producer along with many others.

CID, the show that began its journey almost 21 years back in the year 1997, will finally bid goodbye to its loyal viewers. The show was produced by B. P. Singh and Pradeep Uppoor under the banner of Fireworks Productions and it completed its run in 2018.

TellyChakkar offers its deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the Late Pradeep Uppoor.

