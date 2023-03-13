RIP! Legendary CID Producer Pradeep Uppoor passes away!

Pradeep Uppoor was a prolific producer, and under the production house Fireworks Productions, which he ran along with B.P Singh produced many great shows.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 03/13/2023 - 14:35
Pradeep Uppoor

MUMBAI :Veteran Producer Pradeep Uppoor, who was known for the mega-hit crime series C.I.D passed away today (March 13).

The news comes just days after Legendary Actor Satish Kaushik passed away. The industry has been reeling from the losses of such great trailblazers. 

ALSO READ:   Television’s longest-running show CID to bid goodbye after entertaining viewers for 21 years

Pradeep Uppoor was a prolific producer, and under the production house Fireworks Productions, which he ran along with B.P Singh, produced many amazing projects like Ardh Satya, Hip Hip Hurray, Hum Ne Li Hai Shappath. His last project as a producer was the Arjun Rampal starrer Nail Polish. 

He also ran Neo Films which produced serials and documentaries and audio-visual work.

While the cause of death has not been revealed officially yet, it is reported that he passed away because of Cancer. He was in Singapore receiving treatment for Cancer, and his body will be brought back to Mumbai.

Pradeep Uppoor was the man responsible for bringing CID to Indian Television which changed the landscape of crime shows in India. And paved the way for many similar stories.

Actor Shivaji Satam also mourned the loss of the great producer along with many others. 

CID, the show that began its journey almost 21 years back in the year 1997, will finally bid goodbye to its loyal viewers. The show was produced by B. P. Singh and Pradeep Uppoor under the banner of Fireworks Productions and it completed its run in 2018.

TellyChakkar offers its deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the Late Pradeep Uppoor. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: ZEE5 releases powerful & thrilling teaser of most awaited courtroom drama film ‘Nail Polish’

Pradeep Uppoor CID DCP ACP Pradyuman Shivaji Satam Aditya Shrivastav Dayanand Shetty Dinesh Phadnis Pradeep Uppoor Death Sony TV
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 03/13/2023 - 14:35

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Tony Kakkar praises 'Indian Idol 13' contestant: Your voice has a wide range
MUMBAI:Singer Tony Kakkar, known for his tracks like 'Mohabbat Barsa De', 'Sawan Aaya Hai', 'Ek Do Teen Chaar', 'Khuda...
Sexy! These pictures prove that Diana Penty looks the hottest in black, take a look
MUMBAI :Diana Penty is an actress who works predominantly in Hindi films. Penty then made her acting debut with the...
Beautiful! Check out these gorgeous looks of Mrunal Thakur in ethnic
MUMBAI: Mrunal Thakur is an actress who primarily works in Hindi films along with Telugu and Marathi films. She made...
Must Read! Venkatesh Daggubati and Rana Daggubati were paid this much for the Netflix show Rana Naidu
MUMBAI :Netflix’s recent offering Rana Naidu is grabbing the attention of the fans. The web series is the current talk...
Check out these prettiest off-screen clicks of Prachi aka Niti Taylor from the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2
MUMBAI :  At the age of 15, Niti Taylor made her television debut with Pyaar Ka Bandhan in 2009. Her breakthrough came...
Recent Stories
Vedieka Dutt
Sexy! Manto actress Vedieka Dutt looks too hot to handle in these pictures

Latest Video

Related Stories
Kapil Sharma
OMG! Kapil Sharma reveals wanted to commit suicide during his downfall says "No one was there to listen to me"
Jen
Exclusive! Vishal Aditya Singh roped in for Contileo’s next starring Jennifer Winget for Sony TV?
Shark
'Shark Tank India 2: Jewellery brand co-owner impresses judges with her story of struggle
RAJKUMAR
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, Ashutosh Rana, and Pankaj Kapur to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie Bheed
KAPIL
Kya Baat Hai ! Kapil Sharma finally breaks his silence on honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi gracing his show
Tony Kakkar to Ayodhya
“Your voice is perfect for playback singing” says Tony Kakkar to Ayodhya’s Rishi Singh on Sony TV’s ‘Indian Idol Season 13’