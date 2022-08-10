RIP! Malayalam actor Innocent passes away at 75

He left for his heavenly abode on March 26th at 10:30 Pm after a prolonged treatment at a private hospital.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 03/27/2023 - 15:05
Innocent

MUMBAI: Well known actor, filmmaker and politician Innocent left for his heavenly abode on March 26th at 10:30 Pm after a prolonged treatment at a private hospital. 

Also Read- Aww! Check out these cutest clicks of Keerthy Suresh with pup Nyke

A statement from the hospital said, “He was infected with COVID and had respiratory issues along with multiple organ failure resulting in heart failure.”

Many South celebs sent their condolences to the deceased actor. The Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also sent his condolences. He said, “Kerala will remember with gratitude that Innocent, who always had a left-wing mindset, became a Lok Sabha candidate at the request of the Left Democratic Front and after winning, prominently raised Kerala's demands in Parliament," he said in his post. Vijayan further said that Innocent's death was a great loss to the art and culture as well as the general political scene. "It is a total loss for Malayalees.”

Also Read- Aww! Check out these cutest clicks of Keerthy Suresh with pup Nyke

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Latestly

Ramji Rao Speaking Mannar Mathai Speaking Kilukkam Godfather Vietnam Colony Nadodikattu Manichitrathazhu Kalyanaraman SOUTH NEWS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 03/27/2023 - 15:05

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Johnny Depp is residing in rural England to enjoy quiet life
MUMBAI:Hollywood star Johnny Depp has chosen to enjoy a quiet life away from the glitz and blitz of Hollywood.After...
RIP! Malayalam actor Innocent passes away at 75
MUMBAI: Well known actor, filmmaker and politician Innocent left for his heavenly abode on March 26th at 10:30 Pm after...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Revelation! Manveer admits her bitter intentions, Veer supports Sahiba
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Shocking! These Bollywood couples were unable to hide their differences in public, take a look
MUMBAI :Bollywood couples, keeping aside the glitz and glamour are at the end of the day, a regular couple, who often...
Exclusive! Priyamani gives an update on The Family Man season 3; says, “The shooting will start...”
MUMBAI  :Priyamani is one of the most popular names down South. But, because of her song One Two Three Four in Chennai...
Faltu: Major Revelation! Ayaan confesses his love for Faltu in front of his family
MUMBAI:Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Recent Stories
These Bollywood couples were unable to hide their differences in public
Shocking! These Bollywood couples were unable to hide their differences in public, take a look

Latest Video

Related Stories
here are some of the TV celebs who fell for their co-stars
Aww! From Vivek Dahiya-Divyanka Tripathi to Alice Kaushik-Kanwar Dhillon; here are some of the TV celebs who fell for their co-stars
Anupama
New Character Entry In Anupama's Life?
Tejasswi was always Karan's priority and I was never close to her my friendship was with Karan and I have no problems with her
OMG! Umar Riaz opens up about his bond with TejRan, says, “Tejasswi was always Karan's priority and I was never close to her; my friendship was with Karan and I have no problems with her"
Krishna Mukerjee and Chirag Batliwalla
Romantic! Newlyweds Krishna Mukerjee and Chirag Batliwalla paint the town red as they enjoy a romantic honeymoon in seychelles
Sushant Singh Rajput
Emotional! Smriti Irani gets teary eyed as she talks about the late Sushant Singh Rajput, says “I had told him Apne aap ko maar mat dena…”
Rupali Ganguly
Wow! Meet the real-life Devika of our very own Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa