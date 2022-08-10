RIP! Malayalam actor Innocent passes away at 75

MUMBAI: Well known actor, filmmaker and politician Innocent left for his heavenly abode on March 26th at 10:30 Pm after a prolonged treatment at a private hospital.

A statement from the hospital said, “He was infected with COVID and had respiratory issues along with multiple organ failure resulting in heart failure.”

Many South celebs sent their condolences to the deceased actor. The Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also sent his condolences. He said, “Kerala will remember with gratitude that Innocent, who always had a left-wing mindset, became a Lok Sabha candidate at the request of the Left Democratic Front and after winning, prominently raised Kerala's demands in Parliament," he said in his post. Vijayan further said that Innocent's death was a great loss to the art and culture as well as the general political scene. "It is a total loss for Malayalees.”

