RIP! Mohsin Khan’s grandfather passes away at 93, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor pens an emotional note

Mohsin Khan is the heartthrob of the entertainment industry. He has ruled the hearts of the audiences ever since his debut.
Mohsin Khan

MUMBAI : Mohsin Khan who is a well known face in the Tv industry has lost his beloved grandfather. He took to his social media page to share the sad news of his grandfather who was 93 years old. He wrote, “I lost my grandfather and we as a family lost our pillar of strength Suleman Khan aged 93 years on 6th of August. He lived a full life dedicated to his family.” 

Check out Mohsin's entire post here;


Mohsin Khan is the heartthrob of the entertainment industry. He has ruled the hearts of the audiences ever since his debut. Mohsin started his television career with the show Nisha Aur Uske cousins aired on Star Plus. He rose to fame with his portrayal of the character Kartik Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. His chemistry with Shivangi Joshi still tops the favorite Jodi list. Moreover, he was featured in many TV shows like Love by Chance, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Dream Girl - Ek Ladki Deewani Si.

We pray that Mohsin’s family gathers the strength to bear this loss.

