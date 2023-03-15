RIP! Nukkad actor Sameer Khakhar dies at 71

MUMBAI: Well known actor Sameer Khakahar who became a household name with his character Skull in Doordarshan’s Nukkad has sadly passed away. The renowned Tv and film actor left for his heavenly abode this morning at 4:30 am. While the film industry is still coming to terms with losing Satish Kaushik, today they woke up to this shattering news again.

Sameer was 71 and his brother Ganesh Khakar broke the sad news saying, “Yesterday afternoon he was not feeling well, he was unconscious. On Tuesday (14th March), he was taken to the hospital.”

Sameer was rushed to the M M Hospital in Borivali after he was uneasy from having respiratory problems. The late Circus actor’s funeral will be held today at 10.30 am and will then be taken to Babhai Naka Crematorium, Borivali.

Sameer Khakhar who was known for his role in 80s Tv shows like Circus and Nukkad, among others had earlier said in a throw back interview, “I don’t want to sound sad and say I am not satisfied with how things are at the moment. However, I am really hoping that the quantum of work I am looking for, comes my way. I am eager to get in front of the camera, and can only wish to get some good offers this year.”

Tellychakkar offers condolences to the family and friends of Sameer Khakhar.

