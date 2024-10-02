RIP! Pandma Shree Awardee Pandit Laxman Bhatt Tailang passes away at 93

MUMBAI: Pandit Laxman Bhatt Tailang sadly passed away on 10th February at 9:00Am. On the eve of Republic Day, which is January 26th the Indian government had announced that Panditji would receive the prestigious Padma Shree Award but unfortunately he passed away much before that at Durlabhji Hospital in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Also Read- Wow! Kavya's Sumbul Touqeer celebrates THIS milestone of her show

He had many age related ailments and was undergoing treatment for pneumonia and other diseases. Tailang’s daughter, Professor Madhu Bhatt Tailang said, “Panditji was admitted to Durlabhji Hospital as his health was deteriorating for the last few days. During treatment, he breathed his last in the hospital at 9 AM on Saturday.”

Pandit Tailang dedicated his life to singing and music. He even invested most of his time training his son Ravi Shankar and 6 daughters Shobha, Usha, Nisha, Madhu, Poonam and Aarti. In 1985, he was a founder and director at Rasmanjari Sangeetopasna Kendra in Jaipur as well as International Dhrupad-Dham Trust in Jaipur.

Also Read-Lol! Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui explains whose hand he was holding in the previous Instagram post and it will leave you in splits

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit-Latestly



