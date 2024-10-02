RIP! Pandma Shree Awardee Pandit Laxman Bhatt Tailang passes away at 93

Unfortunately he passed away much before that at Durlabhji Hospital in Jaipur, Rajasthan.
Pandit

MUMBAI: Pandit Laxman Bhatt Tailang sadly passed away on 10th February at 9:00Am. On the eve of Republic Day, which is January 26th the Indian government had announced that Panditji would receive the prestigious Padma Shree Award but unfortunately he passed away much before that at Durlabhji Hospital in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

He had many age related ailments and was undergoing treatment for pneumonia and other diseases. Tailang’s daughter, Professor Madhu Bhatt Tailang said, “Panditji was admitted to Durlabhji Hospital as his health was deteriorating for the last few days. During treatment, he breathed his last in the hospital at 9 AM on Saturday.”

Pandit Tailang dedicated his life to singing and music. He even invested most of his time training his son Ravi Shankar and 6 daughters Shobha, Usha, Nisha, Madhu, Poonam and Aarti. In 1985, he was a founder and director at Rasmanjari Sangeetopasna Kendra in Jaipur as well as International Dhrupad-Dham Trust in Jaipur.

Credit-Latestly 


 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 02/10/2024 - 18:45

