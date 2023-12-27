RIP! Parasite actor Lee Sun Kyun’s tragic death in car sparks suicide suspected amid drug allegations

MUMBAI: On Wednesday, December 27, South Korean actor Lee Sun Kyun was discovered dead in his car. In the Seongbuk neighborhood of Seoul, paramedics reportedly discovered the actor best known for his performance in Parasite unresponsive in the car. Press agencies in South Korea claim that the local police have a suicide suspect. His death was announced just one day after he was the subject of a drug misuse investigation’ at 48 years old.

Lee Sun Kyun's death was verified by a number of South Korean news outlets, including K-pop Herald, on X. “Actor Lee Sun-kyun has been found dead in a car near a park located in Jongno-gu in Seoul this morning, according to reports. Lee has been facing an investigation over suspected drug use,” the X post reads.

A woman called the police, claiming that her husband had fled the house after writing what looked to be a suicide note, according to a Soompi report. The man's identity as Lee Sun Gyun was later verified by police. The police declared, "His identity has been confirmed." According to the report, there was evidence of "lit charcoal briquettes" discovered by the police inside Lee Sun Gyun's car, suggesting a possibility of suicide.

The news of his demise was made one day after Lee Sun Kyun adamantly denied taking hard drugs. Lee Sun Gyun was the subject of an investigation after being charged with using illegal drugs in October. The actor had reportedly sat down for a probe and denied consciously consuming hard drugs, according to JTBC, which was reported by Koreaboo.

The newspaper published his statement, “I had taken it through the nose, using a straw, but I thought they were sleeping pills. I did not know that they were drugs.” With many years of experience in the South Korean industry, Lee Sun Kyun has starred in several films. His most successful movie was Parasite, but he was also in Miss Korea, My Mister, Coffee Prince, My Sweet Seoul, and A Hard Day.

Credit- News 18