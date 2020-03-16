RIP: Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead after Punjab police withdraws security!

MUMBAI: A day after the Punjab Police withdrew security of 424 people, including of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, the rapper was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Mansa district on Sunday, May 29.

Moose Wala held a degree in electrical engineering. He had learned music during his college days and had later moved to Canada.

Sidhu Moose Wala was also known as one of the most controversial Punjabi singers, openly promoting gun culture, glorifying gangsters in provocative songs. His song 'Jatti Jeonay Morh Di Bandook Wargi', released in September 2019, kicked off a controversy over a reference to 18th century Sikh warrior Mai Bhago. He was accused of showing this Sikh warrior in a poor light. Moose Wala had later apologised.

Condoling the Punjabi singer’s death, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted, “Deeply shocked at the broad daylight murder of Sidhu Moose Wala. Punjab and Punjabis across the world have lost a talented artist with mass connect, who could feel people’s pulse. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and fans across the world.”

Following the incident, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa demanded an FIR against Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann over “negligence of chief ministerial duties”

“We have been warning Punjab Government to pay attention to Punjab’s situation. I demand an FIR against Bhagwant Mann for negligence of his Chief Ministerial duties which has cost the life of Sidhu Moosewala. Bhagwant Mann along with Arvind Kejriwal should be booked,” Manjinder Singh Sirsa said.

We hope his soul rest in peace.

