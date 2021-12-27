R.I.P! Sanjivani 2 fame Namit Khanna's father passes away; the actor shares a heartfelt post

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is once again back but this time, with very upsetting news.

Popular TV actor Namit Khanna who is known for his role in Star Plus' show Sanjivani 2 has faced the biggest loss of his life as he loses his father.

The actor has shared a heartfelt post for his late father on his Instagram handle.



Namit referred to his father as his mentor, advisor, anchor, friend, guide, strength, inspiration, and his critique.

Losing parents is always extremely heartbreaking and Namit is going through the same.

After the actor posted this on social media, his friends from the television industry posted condolences and gave him strength to cope up with this loss.

On the work front, Namit is known for his role on Sanjivani 2, Yeh Pyaar nahi Toh Kya Hai. He has also appeared in web shows like Twisted and Sepia.

Khanna made his acting debut in 2017 with Vikram Bhatt's Twisted as Ranbir Raichand opposite Nia Sharma.

He was also listed 17th in Times of India's list of Top 20 Most Desirable Men on Indian Television 2019.

Namit has been away from the small screens for a long time now.

May Namit's father's soul rest in peace!

