R.I.P! Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai 2 Actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya passed away in a Car Accident, Producer J.D Matheja offers condolences!

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya was known for her work in various TV serials like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai 2 where she was celebrated for her role as Jasmine
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 05/24/2023 - 00:00
Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai

MUMBAI: The latest reports from the TV world are heartbreaking. We have got the exclusive information that, Sarabhai VS Sarabhai 2 Actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya has passed away in a car accident.

The news is very heartbreaking and comes just days after the shocking passing of another young actor Aditya Singh Rajput.

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya was known for her work in various TV serials like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai 2 where she was celebrated for her role as Jasmine, starring Ratna Pathak Shah and Rupali Ganguly and Kya Kasoor Hai Amala Ka starring Pankhuri Awasthy Rode and Rajveer Singh. 

She was also known for her contribution to the Bollywood film Chhapaak, City Lights, and more.

As per reports, her body will be flown down tomorrow at 11 am by her family and her last rites will be performed.

Vaibhavi was only 33 and this shocking incident has left friends and colleagues stunned. 

Ace producer J.D Matheja also shared the heartbreaking news and said, “SHOCKING!

A very fine actress and a dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyayaaaaa, popularly known as

"Jasmine" of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in the north a few hours back.

RIP Vaibhavi”.

TellyChakkar passes its condolences to the family and friends of Vaibhavi.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

R.I.P! Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai 2 Actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya passed away in a Car Accident, Producer J.D Matheja offers condolences!
