RIP! Seiji Ozawa passed away at 88; A journey through the life and career of the Grammy-Winning Conductor

A memorial event has been scheduled before the end of this month, and his family conducted a funeral. Ozawa passed unexpectedly at home in Tokyo, and his team confirmed the news in a statement.
Seiji Ozawa

MUMBAI: Grammy-winning musician Seiji Ozawa passed away on February 6th, 2019, at the age of 88. It is reported that heart failure was the cause of death for the Japanese conductor. A memorial event has been scheduled before the end of this month, and his family conducted a funeral. Ozawa passed unexpectedly at home in Tokyo, and his team confirmed the news in a statement.

As the Boston Symphony Orchestra's longest-serving conductor, Ozawa was a musical genius. Current BSO conductor Andris Nelsons used X to write a tribute to the musician, “a great friend, a brilliant role model, and an exemplary musician and leader. He has been an inspiration to me all my life, and I will miss him dearly."

Seiji Ozawa was born in China, in 1935. After serving as the New York Philharmonic's assistant conductor for a while, the musician went on to lead the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. Ozawa became the first Asian music director of the Wiener Staatsoper in 2002. The musician became the Boston Symphony Orchestra's 13th music director in 2010.

In addition, Ozawa received numerous honors and awards, such as the Asahi Prize (1985), the First Class Austrian Cross of Honour for Science and Art (2002), the Mainichi Art Award (2003), the Suntory Music Award (2003), honorary membership in the Wiener Staatsoper (2007), the Order of Culture in Japan (2008), the Giglio D'Oro from the Premio Galileo 2000 Foundation of Italy (2008), the Japan Art Association (2011), and many more. He was also named an Officier de la Légion d'Honneur (2008) in France.

Numerous lives were touched by Seiji Ozawa. Fans and well-wishers of the late great musician took to X to express their grief. The Vienna Philharmonic, which Ozawa initially performed with, issued a statement that read, "It was a gift to be able to go a long way with this artist, who was characterized by the highest musical standards and, at the same time, humility towards the treasures of musical culture.”

Christine Goerki, an opera singer, released a statement saying, "I am in tears this morning, but I am beyond grateful for you, Seiji Ozawa. Safe home, Maestro, and thank you."

