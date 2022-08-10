RIP! Shark Tank India’s Anupam Mittal’s father Gopal Krishna Mittal passes away

The founder of People Group posted a throwback picture on his Instagram account where the entire family is seen in happier times.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/30/2023 - 10:06
Anupam Mittal

MUMBAI: Shark Tank India’s popular Shark Anupam Mittal’s father Gopal Krishna Mittal has sadly passed away. The founder of People Group posted a throwback picture on his Instagram account where the entire family is seen in happier times. He captioned it, “Shine on Us Daddy”

Also Read- Shark Tank India 2: Anupam Mittal shares a work-out video, mesmerized fans call him, “Indian Tony Stark”

Anupam’s wife Aanchal also shared the picture that Anupam has reposted on his account as well. His friends and other Shark Tank India judges also poured in their condolences to the Mittal family on this great loss.

The first season of Shark Tank India was a huge hit  including the second season. The show is followed religiously by the ardent fans not just for the interesting business concepts that are showcased on every episode but also because of the charismatic judges on the show aka sharks. 

Also Read- Shark Tank India 2: Anupam Mittal loses his cool with a business pitch; tears the offer cheque and says, “you made me wait so long…”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Credit-Latestly 

Shark Tank India Sony Entertainment Television Sony TV Sony LIV BharatPe TellyChakkar ashneer Rahul Dua Rannvijay Singh exclusive Ghazal Alagh Vineeta Singh Anupam Mittal Peyush Bansal Namita Thapar aman gupta
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/30/2023 - 10:06

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Sexy! Check out the timess Sharddha Das raised temperature with her hotness
MUMBAI: Actress Sharddha Das has been winning the hearts of fans over the time with her acting, she is indeed one of...
RIP! Shark Tank India’s Anupam Mittal’s father Gopal Krishna Mittal passes away
MUMBAI: Shark Tank India’s popular Shark Anupam Mittal’s father Gopal Krishna Mittal has sadly passed away. The founder...
Rabb Se Hai Dua: Smart! Dua makes a smart move; threatens Ghazal to fulfill her demands
MUMBAI:The show took a generational leap last year in September after which many new entries were seen. Megha...
What! Karishma Tanna opens up about being treated differently in her lower middle class family being a girl, says “Since, childhood I have had this in me that I have to become a man”
MUMBAI: Karishma Tanna is one of the most loved and successful actresses of television.She has been around in the...
Imlie: Woah! Imlie hides Kairi; Atharva to accuse Imlie of kidnapping
MUMBAI:The show took a generational leap last year in September after which many new entries were seen. Megha...
Exclusive! Disha Parmar talks about sharing screen spaces, timings says “For me, the atmosphere of the set, and what the people are like, what the team is like is very important” and more
MUMBAI:Disha is back as Priya on the third season of Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3 and she is one of the most popular actors...
Recent Stories
Sharddha Das
Sexy! Check out the timess Sharddha Das raised temperature with her hotness
Latest Video
Related Stories
Exclusive! Disha Parmar talks about sharing screen spaces, timings says “For me, the atmosphere of the set, and what the people
Exclusive! Disha Parmar talks about sharing screen spaces, timings says “For me, the atmosphere of the set, and what the people are like, what the team is like is very important” and more
I wasn’t treated well on the sets as senior actors used to take a dig on me during my struggling days
Exclusive! “I wasn’t treated well on the sets as senior actors used to take a dig on me during my struggling days; even the media believed that I had attitude and was arrogant” - Shivangi Joshi
ARCHANA GAUTAM
Exclusive! “I never thought I would ever be a part of Bigg Boss as I wasn’t a COLORS’s face; when controversies happened, I sent my profile and the rest is history” – Archana Gautam
check out
Must Read! Karan Vohra is setting the bar high for other father of Twins, check out
Rupali Ganguly
Kya Baat Hai! From Yeh Rishta’s Pragati Mehra to Rupali Ganguly, Tejasswi Prakash, and more stars who ditched their luxury wheels for an Auto Ride! Check it out!
KHATRON KE KHILADI SEASON 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : OMG! Check out what the contestants are up to post performing the stunts