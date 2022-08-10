RIP! Shark Tank India’s Anupam Mittal’s father Gopal Krishna Mittal passes away

MUMBAI: Shark Tank India’s popular Shark Anupam Mittal’s father Gopal Krishna Mittal has sadly passed away. The founder of People Group posted a throwback picture on his Instagram account where the entire family is seen in happier times. He captioned it, “Shine on Us Daddy”

Anupam’s wife Aanchal also shared the picture that Anupam has reposted on his account as well. His friends and other Shark Tank India judges also poured in their condolences to the Mittal family on this great loss.

The first season of Shark Tank India was a huge hit including the second season. The show is followed religiously by the ardent fans not just for the interesting business concepts that are showcased on every episode but also because of the charismatic judges on the show aka sharks.

Credit-Latestly