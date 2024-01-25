RIP! Star Trek actor Gary Graham passes away at 73

MUMBAI: Well known Hollywood actor Gary Graham has sadly passed away. The Star Trek actor passed away following a cardiac arrest at the age of 73. His wife Becky Graham confirmed the news of his death. Sharing the news on FaceBook, Gary’s former wife Susan Lavelle wrote, “It is with deep profound sadness to say that Gary Graham, my ex husband, amazing actor and father of our beautiful only child together, Haylee Graham, has passed away.”

She wrote, “It is with deep profound sadness to say that Gary Graham, my ex husband, amazing actor and father of our beautiful only child together, Haylee Graham, has passed away today. We are completely devastated, especially our daughter Haley. His wife, Becky was by his side…” Read her entire post here;

Graham gained immense recognition for his role as Ocampan community leader Tanis on Star Trek: Voyager in 1995 and also as Ambassador Soval on Star Trek: Enterprise (2001-05). He gained a lot of popularity for his role as a human detective in the sci-fi TV series Alien Nation.

Apart from these Tv show, he was also a part of movies like Hardcore (1979) and All the Right Moves (1983).

