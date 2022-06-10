R.I.P! The Great Indian Laughter Challenge fame Parag Kansara passes away

Following the untimely demise of comedian Raju Srivastava, another stand-up comedian Parag Kansara, who rose to fame with his comical acts in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, has passed away

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 10/06/2022 - 09:09
R.I.P! The Great Indian Laughter Challenge fame Parag Kansara passes away

MUMBAI: Following the untimely demise of comedian Raju Srivastava, another stand-up comedian Parag Kansara, who rose to fame with his comical acts in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, has passed away. Comedian Sunil Pal shared the heartbreaking news on his Instagram.

Also Read: SAD! Comedian Raju Srivastava cremated at Nigambodh Ghat

In the video, Sunil shared that Parag, who was the 6th member of their team of comedians, has left for his heavenly abode. "Another stunning revelation has emerged from the world of humour. Our fellow contestant in the Laughter Challenge, Kansara Ji, is no longer with us. We used to laugh a lot with Kansara. Parag Bhaiya is no more in this world. A few days ago, Deepesh Bhan and Raju bhai both passed away. One comedian after another is leaving us," he said.

Also Read: Latest Update! Shailesh Lodha, Ahsaan Qureshi, Sunil Pal pay tribute to Raju Srivastava through a special show

Meanwhile, Raju Srivastava, who hailed from the Kidwai Nagar area of Kanpur, passed away in Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on September 21 at the age of 58. He was admitted to the hospital on August 10 after he collapsed while working out in a gym. He was rushed to the hospital after suffering a heart attack and was undergoing treatment for the same.

Credit: BollywoodLife

Television The Great Indian Laughter Challenge Parag Kansara demise Raju Srivastava Sunil Pal TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
2
Angry
1

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 10/06/2022 - 09:09

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Anupamaa: Upcoming Update! Barkha plans something big, Anuj and Anupama to get to spend some romantic time?
MUMBAI :  Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Bigg Boss 16 : Kya Baat Hai! Rahul Vaidya reveals a connection he sees in MC Stan
MUMBAI : The new season of Bigg Boss has started and the audience has given the show thumbs up.In the first week, the...
HIGHPOINT DRAMA! Abhimanyu and Akshara have a FACE-OFF in court during their divorce proceedings in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata is all set for some new drama in the upcoming track.  We all know that...
Shocking! Vivek Agnihotri gets trolled as her buys new house, netizens asks “Did you donate the money to the Kashmiri pandits where you have earned from”
MUMBAI : Director Vivek Agnihotri who is known for his movies like The Tashkent file and recent blockbuster of the Year...
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! After Kinjal's decision of DIVORCING Toshu, netizens feel she is another Anupamaa in making
MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular drama series Anupamaa has witnessed a lot of drama lately in the show.Ever since Kinjal has...
Maja Ma Review! A Family drama full of emotion; handled with Love and Sensitivity
MUMBAI: Ever since the trailer of the movie was out the fans were eagerly looking forward to see the actress Madhuri...
RECENT STORIES
Shocking! Vivek Agnihotri gets trolled as her buys new house, netizens asks “Did you donate the money to the Kashmiri pandits wh
Shocking! Vivek Agnihotri gets trolled as her buys new house, netizens asks “Did you donate the money to the Kashmiri pandits where you have earned from”