RIP: Tina Datta mourns the loss of good friend and fashion designer Preety Agarwal

MUMBAI: Tina Datta is a well known and successful actress in television and she has a massive fan following. She rose to fame with her character of Ichcha from serial Uttaran and became a household name.

Recently, she had grabbed headlines for her stint in Bigg Boss 16, where she was famous for her friendship with Shalin. From her character being judged, to getting trolled for one thing or the other, Tina Datta faced a lot of backlash in Bigg Boss 16.

She was later a part of Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum. Tina has a massive fan following and keeps sharing interesting posts and stories on her Instagram handle. While Tina has constantly been updating us about all what she is upto in her daily routine life and gives us major wanderlust goals as she explores different parts of the world in fashionable outfits, her recent post made our hearts go out for her.

Tina took to her social media handle to share that her close friend Preety Agarwal passed away. She mentioned that things are never going to be the same for her ever and that she will miss her. Tina shared a throwback picture of the two of them.

Preety was a fashion designer by profession and the founder of a brand titled Preety's Design Hut.

Take a look:

TellyChakkar sends condolences to Tina and Preety’s family.

