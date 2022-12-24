RIP Tunisha Sharma have a look at the actress's journey in television and Bollywood

MUMBAI : Just a few minutes the television industry woke up to the shocking news of Alibaba: Daastan-e- Kabul actress Tunisha Sharma passed away by committing suicide.

The actress hanged herself on the sets of the show and the incident took place in her co–actors makeup room Sheezan Mohammed Khan who essays the role of (Alibaba).

The reason why the actress took such a drastic step is still unknown.

Tunisha was the lead of the serial and she has a good bond with her co-star Sheezan Mohammed Khan, sources confirm that the actress committed suicide in the actor's makeup room.

The late actress in such a short span of time had a good career to look back at.

ALSO READ : RIP! Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul actress Tunisha Sharma dies by suicide

She made her film debut with Fitoor playing Young Firdaus and later played Young Diya in Baar Baar Dekho. In both these films she played Katrina Kaif's younger version and also shared screen space with Salman Khan in the movie

Dabaang 3.

On television, she began her career on television with Sony TV's Maharana Pratap as Chand Kanwar. She went on to play Rajkumari Ahankara in Colors TV's Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat.

She was also the lead in Colors Tv Interner Wala Love opposite Shivan Narang. She had a pivotal role in Hero – Gayab Mode On alongside Siddarth and Abhishek Nigam.



Wel,it’s sad to see just at the age of 20 Tunisha ended her life and left some good body of work behind.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Exclusive! Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul actress Tunisha Sharma attempts suicide, rushed to the hospital