Rishab feels sad for Preeta : Kundali Bhagya : 24 January 2020 : Written Update

MUMBAI: Karan keeps taunting Preeta but from inside he has feelings for her that she can't hurt anyone and Mahira told him that she tried to kill her for not backing out from the wedding. He concludes that Preeta is innocent he rushes to the police station but before that, he gets to know that Rishab already released Preeta and left. The inspector taunts Karan for having miscommunication in the family.

He decides to leave for Preeta's house. In Preeta's house, Bijee feels relaxed to see Preeta safely reaching home Shrishti learns that Sameer informed Rishab about Preeta's arrest. Everyone thank Rishab for saving Preeta Shrishty kiss Sameer and thank him for saving Peeta Later they come to lutar mansion Rishab is mad on Sherlyn and burst on Kareena and Ramona. She tells Rishab that Sherlyn planned Preeta for Mahira's accident.

Rakhee tells Rishab that Sarlas came seeking help but These 3 refused to help her. Kareena is upset to learn about Preeta's realse HE tells Kareena to stay out this and stop taking fights with Preeta. Rishab confronts Karan for not listening to his heart and tells him to forgive Preeta. Rishab plans to unite Lutra's and Arorras. Mahira tells karan that she can do anything to get him. Kara meets the doctor and she gets happy that he convinced about her love for him. Karan tells Mahira has got bailed by Rishab which shocks Mahira.