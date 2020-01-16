Rishabh bagged a Dharma Project revealed on Indian Idol Season 11?

Rishabh Chaturvedi’s love for Alia Bhatt is the talk of the town .When Alia’s one of the closest friend Varun Dhawan came on the stage ,Rishabh decided to make him listen to the song which he has especially composed for Alia Bhatt named “Ban Mere Alia Alia”.

The upcoming weekend Indian Idol would be welcoming the stars of Street Dancer 3 Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

Post his melodious performance on the songs “ "Milne Hai Mujse Aayi" and "Badri Ki Dulhania”.Rishabh made Varun hear the special song which he has composed for Alia Bhatt ,Varun loved his composition, Listening to it, He mentioned," I would request Karan Johar to include the song in the next film where he will be casting me and Alia".By listening to it, Rishabh was on cloud 9.

To encourage Rishabh Chaturvedi,Varun brought a Chunri which Alia had wore for a scene in “Humpty Sharma Ke Dulhania”. Rishabh also gave his entire performance wearing that Chunri . This was a very sweet gesture done by Varun as he knew how much admiration Rishabh has for Alia Bhatt.

