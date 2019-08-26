News

Rishabh to die after Karan and Preeta's marriage in Kundali Bhagya?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Aug 2019 08:07 PM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kundali Bhagya is high on drama. Karan and Preeta are getting married. Meanwhile, Rishabh comes to know that Preeta is innocent and that Prithvi is the main culprit.

He thus wants to stop Preeta from marrying Prithvi.

In the upcoming episode, Karan and Preeta finally get married, and Prithvi’s master plan to replace Karan fails.

Rishabh rushes to the wedding. But on the way, a truck hits his car, thus injuring him.

Rishabh is in a critical state and battling for his life.

It will be interesting to see whether he survives.

Tags > Rishabh, Karan, Preeta, Kundali Bhagya, Zee TV, spoiler, Spoiler Alert, Update, written update, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Sony SAB show Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga...

Sony SAB show Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga completes a year
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Giriraj Kabra
Giriraj Kabra
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Salman Khan
Salman Khan
Deepika Singh
Deepika Singh
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari

past seven days