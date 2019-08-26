Rishabh to die after Karan and Preeta's marriage in Kundali Bhagya?

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kundali Bhagya is high on drama. Karan and Preeta are getting married. Meanwhile, Rishabh comes to know that Preeta is innocent and that Prithvi is the main culprit.



He thus wants to stop Preeta from marrying Prithvi.



In the upcoming episode, Karan and Preeta finally get married, and Prithvi’s master plan to replace Karan fails.



Rishabh rushes to the wedding. But on the way, a truck hits his car, thus injuring him.



Rishabh is in a critical state and battling for his life.



It will be interesting to see whether he survives.