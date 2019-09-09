News

Rishabh disown Preeta post-Karan Preeta's revengeful marriage in Kundali Bhagya

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Sep 2019 08:30 AM

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of ZEE TV show Kundali Bhagya will showcase interesting twist and turn.

It was earlier seen that Rishabh gets Prithvi arrested in Mahesh attempt to murder case.

However, Preeta believes Prithvi and supports him.

Sarla and Preeta free Prithvi to complete the marriage rituals.

This freedom of Prithvi does not go well with Karan who once again takes Prithvi’s place to marry Preeta.

Karan gets married to Preeta and confesses love for her.

While in real Karan married Preeta to exact revenge this time for supporting Prithvi against Rishabh.

On the other side, Rishabh too disown Preeta for supporting Prithvi over him.

Tags > Kundali Bhagya, Karan, Preeta, Rishabh, Prithvi, Zee TV, spoiler, Spoiler Alert, TellyChakkar,

